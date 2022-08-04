Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 850,385 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,853 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for about 1.1% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of Accenture worth $286,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 11,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,603,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,429 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $308.68 on Thursday. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $261.77 and a 52 week high of $417.37. The firm has a market cap of $195.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $287.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $308.86.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $16.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.05 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACN. Citigroup lowered their target price on Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.84.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

