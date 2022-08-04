Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 820,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 86,512 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Yum! Brands worth $97,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Yum! Brands by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 price target on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.23.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

NYSE:YUM traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $119.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,079. The company has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.72. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.37 and a 52 week high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 24.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

