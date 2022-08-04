Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $78.84 Million Stock Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 472.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,676,724 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,383,812 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 1.43% of Toll Brothers worth $78,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GAM Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 26.1% during the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 100,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after acquiring an additional 20,884 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 80.3% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,502 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 14.1% in the first quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 21,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at $29,719,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 0.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 79,248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TOL. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Toll Brothers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $67.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.42.

Toll Brothers Trading Up 2.6 %

TOL traded up $1.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.59. 2,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,359,098. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.32 and a 200 day moving average of $49.76. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.19 and a 12-month high of $75.61.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.39. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 10.03%.

Toll Brothers Profile

(Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.