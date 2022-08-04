Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $91.90 Million Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 486.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,025,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850,310 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $91,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 2,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,106,000 after buying an additional 1,120,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Tyson Foods by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,293,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,804,000 after buying an additional 572,929 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth about $34,628,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,373,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,743,000 after buying an additional 340,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas FRM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $25,926,000. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.71.

In other news, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $302,143.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,704.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tyson Foods stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $87.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,657. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $70.04 and a one year high of $100.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.33 and a 200-day moving average of $89.37. The stock has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.66.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 16.56%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

