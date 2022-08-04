Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,713,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,638 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.60% of Fidelity National Financial worth $83,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 373.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FNF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Fidelity National Financial to $62.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

NYSE:FNF traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.62. The company had a trading volume of 4,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,238. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.44 and a 200 day moving average of $43.39. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.38. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.59 and a 1 year high of $56.44.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.41%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

