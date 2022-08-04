Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 60.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,685 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 373,111 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Adobe worth $109,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 8.1% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,403 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Mirova US LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 26.5% in the first quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 606,103 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $276,157,000 after buying an additional 126,810 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $455.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.31.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $426.08. 15,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,244,026. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $392.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $428.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $199.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.12. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $338.00 and a twelve month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at $9,595,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

