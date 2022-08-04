Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 165 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,812 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of NXP Semiconductors worth $67,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,771 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 656 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,272 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Raymond James reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.64.

NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $184.71. 8,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,454,048. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $168.70 and its 200-day moving average is $179.49. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $140.33 and a fifty-two week high of $239.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.48.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 49.45% and a net margin of 19.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 36.90%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

