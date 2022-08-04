Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 970,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,609 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 0.8% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $196,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at $39,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $197.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $126.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $263.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.48.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.27. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.23%.

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.58.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

