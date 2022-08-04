LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Price Target Cut to $239.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $241.00 to $239.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on LPL Financial from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JMP Securities raised LPL Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com downgraded LPL Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on LPL Financial from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $226.33.

LPL Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $217.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $190.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.96. LPL Financial has a 12-month low of $135.04 and a 12-month high of $220.80.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 19,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $3,908,622.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,580,138.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 19,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $3,908,622.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,580,138.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 39,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total value of $8,206,024.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,201,340.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,247 shares of company stock valued at $14,822,792 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LPL Financial

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 187.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 147.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

About LPL Financial

(Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Recommended Stories

