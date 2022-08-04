LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Price Target Raised to $35.00

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a maintains rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
LTC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank raised LTC Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday. Capital One Financial started coverage on LTC Properties in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on LTC Properties from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised LTC Properties from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.00.
Shares of LTC Properties stock opened at $42.12 on Monday. LTC Properties has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $43.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.81. The company has a current ratio of 15.51, a quick ratio of 15.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in LTC Properties by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 94,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,778,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,869,000 after acquiring an additional 213,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 82,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 5,381 shares during the last quarter. 72.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.
