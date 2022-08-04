Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Citigroup from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LCID. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 32.83.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Lucid Group Stock Performance

Shares of LCID opened at 20.56 on Thursday. Lucid Group has a fifty-two week low of 13.25 and a fifty-two week high of 57.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of 18.65 and a 200 day moving average of 22.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 11.45 and a quick ratio of 10.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lucid Group

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported -0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.30 by 0.25. The business had revenue of 57.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 55.56 million. The company’s revenue was up 18334.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lucid Group will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Lucid Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Lucid Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lucid Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Lucid Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lucid Group in the first quarter worth $29,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lucid Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.