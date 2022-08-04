Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target Cut to $102.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $118.00 to $102.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 11.35% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lumentum from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Lumentum from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Lumentum to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet downgraded Lumentum from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Lumentum from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lumentum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.15.

NASDAQ:LITE traded down $1.83 on Thursday, hitting $91.60. The stock had a trading volume of 12,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,392. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.20. Lumentum has a 52-week low of $73.97 and a 52-week high of $108.90.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $395.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lumentum will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total transaction of $292,937.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,361,339.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LITE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Lumentum by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at $773,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at $663,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at $4,024,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Lumentum by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

