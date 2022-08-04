Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 194.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on LYFT. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Lyft in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Lyft from $47.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Lyft from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lyft from $64.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.18.

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.97. The company had a trading volume of 627,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,514,160. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Lyft has a 1 year low of $11.96 and a 1 year high of $57.68.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $875.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.91 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 50.06% and a negative net margin of 22.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.86) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lyft will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Lyft by 261.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,344 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Lyft by 126.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,293 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 7,434 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Lyft by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 161,905 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 53,078 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lyft by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 415,706 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,521,000 after buying an additional 21,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Lyft by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,150 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

