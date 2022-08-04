Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) PT Lowered to $16.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LYFT. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Lyft from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Lyft from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Lyft from $68.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Lyft from $28.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lyft currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.18.

Lyft Stock Performance

NASDAQ LYFT traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.36. The stock had a trading volume of 841,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,514,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Lyft has a 52-week low of $11.96 and a 52-week high of $57.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.84 and a 200 day moving average of $27.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lyft

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.21. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 50.06% and a negative net margin of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $875.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.86) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lyft will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,589,174 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $67,906,000 after acquiring an additional 61,761 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in Lyft by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 10,267 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Lyft by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,356 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 5,529 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in Lyft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lyft by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,816 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 6,461 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

