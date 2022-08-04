Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Acquired by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,883 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,064,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $513,854,000 after purchasing an additional 657,431 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,845,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $271,447,000 after purchasing an additional 38,818 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,132,338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $145,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,745 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,450,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $113,824,000 after purchasing an additional 238,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,323,473 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,462,000 after purchasing an additional 108,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Down 4.1 %

NYSE:MMP traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.95. The company had a trading volume of 24,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,574. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.25. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $43.58 and a 12-month high of $53.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $631.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.74 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 51.99% and a net margin of 34.33%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $1.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.31%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.87%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

Further Reading

