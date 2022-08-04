Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Price Target Raised to $58.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.50.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Magellan Midstream Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMP traded down $1.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.27. 32,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 955,574. The firm has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.95. Magellan Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $43.58 and a fifty-two week high of $53.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Magellan Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 51.99%. The firm had revenue of $631.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Magellan Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $1.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.26%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magellan Midstream Partners

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth $201,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 92.8% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,447 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 7,437 shares in the last quarter. Searle & CO. grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 60.2% in the second quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 26,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.