Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Short Interest Update

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,670,000 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the June 30th total of 2,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 403,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days.

Main Street Capital Price Performance

MAIN traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.52. 766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,123. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.28. Main Street Capital has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $47.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.86.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 110.79% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $79.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Main Street Capital will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is a boost from Main Street Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.09%.

MAIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Hovde Group reduced their target price on shares of Main Street Capital to $37.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Main Street Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Main Street Capital

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Main Street Capital by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Main Street Capital by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 27,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 14,771 shares during the period. 17.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

See Also

