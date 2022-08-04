Man Group Limited (LON:EMG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Man Group Limited (LON:EMG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 294 ($3.60).

EMG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.43) price objective on shares of Man Group in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Man Group from GBX 300 ($3.68) to GBX 322 ($3.95) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

Shares of LON:EMG opened at GBX 240.10 ($2.94) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 252.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 229.77. Man Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 177.30 ($2.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 277 ($3.39). The company has a market cap of £3.14 billion and a PE ratio of 857.50.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 1.71%. Man Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.78%.

Man Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

