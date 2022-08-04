Man Group’s (EMG) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Man Group (LON:EMG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 280 ($3.43) price objective on the investment management company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EMG. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.43) price target on shares of Man Group in a research note on Wednesday. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Man Group from GBX 300 ($3.68) to GBX 322 ($3.95) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Man Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 295.75 ($3.62).

Man Group Price Performance

EMG opened at GBX 240 ($2.94) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 252.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 229.77. Man Group has a 1 year low of GBX 177.30 ($2.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 277 ($3.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.02, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.14 billion and a PE ratio of 857.14.

About Man Group

Man Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

