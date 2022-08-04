Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Shares of MNDT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.79. 1,906,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,593,882. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.91. Mandiant has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $23.33.

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $130.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.61 million. Mandiant had a net margin of 162.82% and a negative return on equity of 18.49%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Mandiant will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 23,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $508,981.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,545,360.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNDT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Mandiant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Mandiant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,133,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Mandiant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,807,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Mandiant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,092,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Mandiant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,569,000. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Mandiant, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security solutions. The company, through the Mandiant Advantage SaaS platform, offers threat intelligence, security validation, attack surface management and security automation, as well as managed and consulting services. It also provides Advantage Platform, a multi-vendor XDR platform that delivers the company's expertise and frontline intelligence to security teams; Managed Defense, a solution with comprehensive protection from advanced and emerging threats; and Mandiant Academy, which provides cyber security training services.

