Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Director Linda T. Hollembaek Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) Director Linda T. Hollembaek sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

Manhattan Associates stock opened at $144.97 on Thursday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.02 and a 1-year high of $188.52. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 77.94 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.28.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.16. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 51.87% and a net margin of 16.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Manhattan Associates

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 66.7% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.00.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Further Reading

