Markel (NYSE:MKL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $23.59 EPS

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $45.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $21.43 by $23.59, Fidelity Earnings reports. Markel had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 5.86%. During the same period last year, the company earned $19.14 EPS.

Markel Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MKL traded down $13.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,201.11. 883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,430. Markel has a fifty-two week low of $1,171.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1,519.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,306.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,330.28. The firm has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 682.62 and a beta of 0.70.

In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,306.00 per share, with a total value of $65,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,027 shares in the company, valued at $54,887,262. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,306.00 per share, with a total value of $65,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,027 shares in the company, valued at $54,887,262. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony F. Markel acquired 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,305.14 per share, with a total value of $104,411.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,621. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 208 shares of company stock worth $272,649 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MKL. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,540,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,454,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel during the 1st quarter worth about $3,085,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Markel during the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MKL. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Markel from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,550.00.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

