MassRoots (OTCMKTS:MSRT) Sets New 52-Week High at $3.87

MassRoots, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSRT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.87 and last traded at $3.70, with a volume of 24352 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.88.
MassRoots Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.15.
MassRoots Company Profile
MassRoots, Inc engages in the development and provision of social media network for the cannabis community. It offers WeedPass, a rewards program which enables consumers to earn tickets to movies, sporting events, and festivals by shopping at participating dispensaries. The company was founded by Isaac Dietrich, Stewart Fortier, Tyler Knight, and Hyler Fortier in April 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MassRoots (MSRT)
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Or Shake Shak? Which Is The Tastier Play
- Activision Blizzard Banks On A Flurry Of New Content
- Energy Transfer Is A Value Among High-Yield Energy Infrastructure
- Warner Brothers Discovery is a Powerhouse Entertainment Play
- 3 Low Priced Stocks With Good Growth Prospects
Receive News & Ratings for MassRoots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MassRoots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.