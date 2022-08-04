Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $125.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.28% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Match Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on Match Group from $128.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on Match Group from $81.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Match Group from $150.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Match Group from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.86.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH traded up $3.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.51. 139,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,468,868. Match Group has a fifty-two week low of $59.15 and a fifty-two week high of $182.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of 205.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.48.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 270.16% and a net margin of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $798.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Match Group will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 547.5% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 34,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after acquiring an additional 29,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

