Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $445.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.48 million. Materion had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Materion updated its FY22 guidance to $5.50-5.90 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $5.50-$5.90 EPS.

Materion Stock Performance

NYSE MTRN traded up $2.30 on Thursday, hitting $87.30. 124,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,048. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.13. Materion has a 12 month low of $68.01 and a 12 month high of $96.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Get Materion alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Materion

In other news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $376,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Materion

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Materion in the first quarter worth $3,337,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Materion by 81.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,436,000 after buying an additional 33,701 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Materion by 51.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Materion by 85.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Materion by 21.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,030,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,375,000 after buying an additional 181,087 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Materion from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. CL King assumed coverage on Materion in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company.

About Materion

(Get Rating)

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.