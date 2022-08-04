Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Short Interest Down 16.7% in July

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the June 30th total of 2,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 439,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Matinas BioPharma Trading Up 3.4 %

MTNB stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.90. The company had a trading volume of 519 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,886. Matinas BioPharma has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $1.61.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Matinas BioPharma will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTNB. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,325,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 29,643 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 8.7% during the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,960,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 316,921 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its position in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 9,920.0% during the second quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 1,753,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 712,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 52,897 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 59.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 239,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 89,553 shares during the period. 12.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matinas BioPharma Company Profile

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nanocrystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, nucleic acids, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

