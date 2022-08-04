Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.42-$1.48 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.89 billion-$6.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.91 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Mattel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mattel from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Sunday, July 10th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Mattel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mattel from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.57.

MAT stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.80. 249,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,347,660. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Mattel has a 52-week low of $17.94 and a 52-week high of $26.99. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.00 and its 200-day moving average is $23.21.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.12. Mattel had a return on equity of 37.28% and a net margin of 19.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mattel will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Mattel by 82.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 28,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 12,632 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Mattel by 6.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,648,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,722,000 after buying an additional 693,226 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mattel in the first quarter worth approximately $321,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Mattel by 5.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Mattel by 4.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 257,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,726,000 after buying an additional 10,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

