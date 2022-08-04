Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Buys 18,576 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,611,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,576 shares during the period. Paychex comprises 1.0% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.45% of Paychex worth $219,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PAYX opened at $129.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.55 and a 1-year high of $141.92.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.29%.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 1,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $144,552.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,122 shares in the company, valued at $6,022,682.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Paychex news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $90,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,199 shares in the company, valued at $942,885. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 1,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $144,552.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,022,682.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,336 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PAYX. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.23.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

