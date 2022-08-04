Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 751,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 97,700 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $59,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,698,122,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 413.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,351,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,294,830,000 after purchasing an additional 10,753,156 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 50,022,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,835,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059,059 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,482,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $420,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938,690 shares during the period. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 140.9% during the fourth quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 2,343,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,884,000 after buying an additional 1,371,024 shares during the period. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TD opened at $64.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $117.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.95. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $58.64 and a 1 year high of $86.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.24.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 24.49%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.692 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.15%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TD shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. CIBC cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.66.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

