Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Has $494.14 Million Stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,920,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,473 shares during the quarter. Insperity comprises 2.3% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 12.85% of Insperity worth $494,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NSP. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. increased its stake in Insperity by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 21,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Insperity by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 676,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,961,000 after buying an additional 5,155 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Insperity by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC grew its holdings in Insperity by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Insperity by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,963,000 after acquiring an additional 25,827 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on NSP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Insperity from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.33.

Insperity Trading Up 1.0 %

NSP stock opened at $109.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.34. Insperity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.94 and a 1-year high of $129.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.13.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 341.97% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insperity Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Insperity’s payout ratio is currently 57.46%.

About Insperity

(Get Rating)

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Featured Stories

