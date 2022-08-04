Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Invests $54.31 Million in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 544,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,314,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after buying an additional 4,096 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth about $481,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 126.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 7,829 shares during the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $893,375.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MKC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Argus downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $88.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.16. The company has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.50. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $77.85 and a fifty-two week high of $107.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.74.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.17). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.50%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Further Reading

