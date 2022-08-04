Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 161,912 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,241,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,912 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in State Street were worth $108,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,564,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in State Street by 290.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,270,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $118,199,000 after purchasing an additional 945,322 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in State Street by 438.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 935,663 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $74,067,000 after purchasing an additional 761,958 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in State Street by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,647,573 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,571,225,000 after purchasing an additional 736,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in State Street by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,572,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,737,731,000 after purchasing an additional 697,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STT. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of State Street from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of State Street to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $95.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.12.

State Street Stock Performance

State Street Increases Dividend

STT opened at $71.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.61. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $58.79 and a 52-week high of $104.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.58%.

State Street Profile

(Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

See Also

