Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,310 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Hershey worth $70,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Hershey by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Hershey by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Hershey by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 167,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.40, for a total value of $37,161,928.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total transaction of $1,123,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 190,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,827,236.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 167,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.40, for a total value of $37,161,928.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 866,588 shares of company stock valued at $191,036,015. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HSY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.64.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $228.12 on Thursday. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $167.80 and a one year high of $231.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.10. The company has a market cap of $346.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.34.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 60.62%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 45.80%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

