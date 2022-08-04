Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,019,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,430 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned 2.99% of IAA worth $153,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IAA by 1.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,112,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of IAA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 78,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of IAA by 124.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of IAA by 251.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of IAA by 334.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on IAA shares. Guggenheim upgraded IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Barrington Research upgraded IAA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded IAA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

IAA Trading Up 0.9 %

IAA opened at $37.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.55. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. IAA, Inc. has a one year low of $31.32 and a one year high of $61.17.

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $557.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.75 million. IAA had a return on equity of 106.58% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IAA, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IAA

IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.

