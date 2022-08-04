Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Sells 113,750 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 186,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 113,750 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $21,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSWI. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in CSW Industrials by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Cim LLC increased its stake in CSW Industrials by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in CSW Industrials by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in CSW Industrials by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 20,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. 76.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 500 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total transaction of $60,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,670,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 6,073 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $731,432.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,963,854.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 500 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total value of $60,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,196 shares in the company, valued at $8,670,739.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSW Industrials Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of CSWI opened at $115.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 0.84. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.03 and a 52-week high of $145.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.32 and its 200-day moving average is $111.07.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $173.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.19 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 10.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSW Industrials Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

CSW Industrials Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, traps, and vents for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally, and specified building products.

See Also

