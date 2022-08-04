Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Sells 35,794 Shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35,794 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned about 1.54% of NV5 Global worth $31,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 65.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NV5 Global Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NV5 Global stock opened at $132.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.07. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.76 and a 52-week high of $141.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Insider Activity at NV5 Global

NV5 Global ( NASDAQ:NVEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $190.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.00 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 12.78%. On average, analysts anticipate that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total value of $1,183,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,490,191.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NV5 Global Profile

NV5 Global offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

