McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Stiles Financial Services Inc

Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $7,171,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 17.7% during the first quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 11.4% during the first quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 2,358 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 247.7% in the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,657 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 8,304 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Price Performance

McDonald’s stock traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $260.13. The company had a trading volume of 18,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,831. The company has a market capitalization of $192.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.56. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.79.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 135.58%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 67.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. BTIG Research cut their target price on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen upped their target price on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $245.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.