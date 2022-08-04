McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Rating) (TSE:MUX) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on McEwen Mining from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

McEwen Mining Price Performance

MUX stock opened at $3.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.50 and a 200-day moving average of $6.66. McEwen Mining has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $12.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $165.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

McEwen Mining ( NYSE:MUX Get Rating ) (TSE:MUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.10). McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 46.05% and a negative return on equity of 16.25%. The company had revenue of $25.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that McEwen Mining will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in McEwen Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McEwen Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC acquired a new position in McEwen Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in McEwen Mining by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 109,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in McEwen Mining by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 75,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 12,658 shares during the last quarter. 23.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

See Also

