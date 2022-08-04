MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.75-1.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01. MDU Resources Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.75-$1.90 EPS.

Shares of NYSE MDU traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.82. 2,596,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,529,729. MDU Resources Group has a 12-month low of $24.92 and a 12-month high of $33.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.04.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $744,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in MDU Resources Group in the first quarter worth $732,000. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 127.4% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 25,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 14,426 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 21.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in MDU Resources Group in the first quarter worth $404,000. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

