Medifast (NYSE:MED) Downgraded to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $150.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $345.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 12.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MED. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Medifast from $341.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 30th.

Get Medifast alerts:

Medifast Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MED opened at $171.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $178.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.57. Medifast has a 52-week low of $154.67 and a 52-week high of $295.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medifast

Medifast ( NYSE:MED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $417.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.20 million. Medifast had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 81.42%. As a group, analysts forecast that Medifast will post 15.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MED. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Medifast by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,134,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $364,532,000 after buying an additional 138,602 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Medifast in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,156,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Medifast by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 205,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,077,000 after buying an additional 60,665 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Medifast by 2,311.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 63,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,791,000 after buying an additional 60,565 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Medifast by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,803 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,250,000 after buying an additional 57,300 shares during the period. 84.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medifast

(Get Rating)

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.