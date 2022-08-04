Medifast’s (MED) “Maintains” Rating Reaffirmed at DA Davidson

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating restated by equities research analysts at DA Davidson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MED. StockNews.com upgraded Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $345.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Medifast Stock Performance

Shares of MED stock opened at $171.60 on Thursday. Medifast has a 52 week low of $154.67 and a 52 week high of $295.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $178.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Medifast ( NYSE:MED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $417.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.20 million. Medifast had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 81.42%. Analysts forecast that Medifast will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MED. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Medifast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Medifast during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Medifast by 114.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medifast by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 9,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of Medifast during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

