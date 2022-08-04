MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) PT Lowered to $1,430.00 at Credit Suisse Group

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $1,450.00 to $1,430.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a maintains rating on the stock.

MELI has been the topic of several other reports. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, June 6th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $850.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a buy rating and a $1,100.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,483.00.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $890.87 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $727.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $925.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $44.88 billion, a PE ratio of 242.74 and a beta of 1.68. MercadoLibre has a 12 month low of $600.68 and a 12 month high of $1,970.13.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.75. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 21.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Pacific Advisors LP increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

