Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Position Boosted by Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 57,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 8,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 735,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,379,000 after purchasing an additional 7,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $6,433,000. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.67.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $87.05. 91,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,608,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $95.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.30. The company has a market capitalization of $220.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.32.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 29.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 42.27%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

