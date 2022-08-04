Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.25-$7.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $57.50 billion-$58.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $58.10 billion.

Shares of MRK opened at $87.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.30. The stock has a market cap of $221.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.32. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 29.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.27%.

Several research firms recently commented on MRK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $97.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.0% in the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at $438,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at $444,000. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

