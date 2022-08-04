Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect Mersana Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $2.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 119.10% and a negative net margin of 8,826.73%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. On average, analysts expect Mersana Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Mersana Therapeutics Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:MRSN opened at $4.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Mersana Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $14.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.94.

In other news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack purchased 211,268 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.35 per share, for a total transaction of $707,747.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,087,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,092,790. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack bought 135,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $419,405.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,872,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,405,345.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack bought 211,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.35 per share, with a total value of $707,747.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,087,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,092,790. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 647,833 shares of company stock worth $2,123,323 in the last ninety days. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 14,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 135,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 880.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 309,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 278,047 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRSN. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Mersana Therapeutics from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Mersana Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. It develops XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumor cells, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

