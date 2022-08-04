Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect Mersana Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter.
Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $2.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 119.10% and a negative net margin of 8,826.73%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. On average, analysts expect Mersana Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Mersana Therapeutics Stock Down 0.2 %
NASDAQ:MRSN opened at $4.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Mersana Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $14.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.94.
Insider Activity at Mersana Therapeutics
Institutional Trading of Mersana Therapeutics
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 14,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 135,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 880.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 309,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 278,047 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently commented on MRSN. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Mersana Therapeutics from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Mersana Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.
Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile
Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. It develops XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumor cells, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.
