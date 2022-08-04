MetLife (NYSE:MET) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reissued by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

MET has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays set a $75.00 target price on MetLife in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on MetLife in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on MetLife from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.36.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MET traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.98. The company had a trading volume of 84,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,252,047. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $52.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.08. MetLife has a 12 month low of $56.96 and a 12 month high of $73.18.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MetLife will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MET. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in MetLife by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,252,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,023,714,000 after purchasing an additional 300,898 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in MetLife by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 40,275,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,830,548,000 after purchasing an additional 396,060 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in MetLife by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,281,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,267,221,000 after purchasing an additional 250,932 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in MetLife by 93.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,393,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $800,713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at $430,368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

About MetLife

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

