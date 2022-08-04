Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $38.85-$39.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.05 billion-$4.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.93 billion. Mettler-Toledo International also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $9.75-$9.85 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MTD shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,406.00 and gave the stock a maintains rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $1,237.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,298.25.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,359.92 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,212.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,312.68. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1 year low of $1,082.78 and a 1 year high of $1,714.75. The company has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.61. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 799.34% and a net margin of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $978.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International will post 38.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Gerry Keller sold 948 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,195.60, for a total value of $1,133,428.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 505 shares in the company, valued at $603,778. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.92, for a total value of $10,759,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,174,940.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,195.60, for a total value of $1,133,428.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,871 shares of company stock worth $62,238,873. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mettler-Toledo International

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 101 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 177.0% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Further Reading

