MFS Municipal Income Trust (MFM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on August 31st

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0205 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

MFS Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $5.82 on Thursday. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $5.02 and a 12 month high of $7.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,541 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 152,721 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 336.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 375,808 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 289,712 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,333,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 210,243 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 46,935 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,808 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 7,986 shares during the period. 25.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

