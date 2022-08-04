MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Given New $58.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 69.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.12.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

NYSE:MGM opened at $34.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.60. The stock has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 2.14. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $26.41 and a 1-year high of $51.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 0.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Paul J. Salem bought 3,500 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.25 per share, for a total transaction of $109,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,520,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,515,625. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Paul J. Salem acquired 34,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $997,740.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,555,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,970,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Salem acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.25 per share, with a total value of $109,375.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,520,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,515,625. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MGM Resorts International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at $1,111,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at $2,172,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 51,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 5,556 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 3,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Further Reading

