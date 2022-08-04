MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Director Karen Seaberg Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) Director Karen Seaberg sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total transaction of $105,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,510,188.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Karen Seaberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 5th, Karen Seaberg sold 4,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.83, for a total transaction of $407,320.00.

On Wednesday, June 1st, Karen Seaberg sold 1,831 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $174,897.12.

MGP Ingredients Trading Down 4.1 %

MGP Ingredients stock opened at $101.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.01. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.43 and a 12-month high of $108.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $195.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.60 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The business’s revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 2.4% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.50.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

