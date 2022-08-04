MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Director Karen Seaberg Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) Director Karen Seaberg sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total transaction of $105,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,510,188.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Karen Seaberg also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 5th, Karen Seaberg sold 4,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.83, for a total transaction of $407,320.00.
- On Wednesday, June 1st, Karen Seaberg sold 1,831 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $174,897.12.
MGP Ingredients Trading Down 4.1 %
MGP Ingredients stock opened at $101.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.01. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.43 and a 12-month high of $108.26.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 2.4% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.50.
About MGP Ingredients
MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.
